Landlord wins ruling against Hammond

Andrade insists the city is wrong. “I’ve never seen a single family home with a central staircase, five bathrooms and five kitchens, with sinks showing they were manufactured in 1915. It was never a single family home, and I have US Census reports showing multiple tenants 100 years ago,” Andrade said in his attorney’s press release.

Andrade challenged the board’s findings in Lake Superior Court, but Judge Calvin Hawkins ruled against Andrade three years ago. So did the Indiana Court of Appeals.

The Indiana Supreme Court and the U.S. Supreme Court declined to hear the case.

Andrade’s lawyer tried another route in 2019, filing a similar suit against the City of Hammond that came before U.S. District Court Judge Theresa Springmann.

But Springmann ruled last year she was barred by federal court rules from granting relief to Andrade because he had already exhausted judicial review in his state court proceedings.

But the Seventh Circuit Court judges in Chicago ruled this week Springmann does have jurisdiction to hear the case and remanded it back to her for further consideration.

McEuen said, “You never say ‘we won’ until the decision is written, but I had a good feeling about this one.”

