Landlord wins ruling against Hammond

HAMMOND — A landlord has won another day in court in his 9-year battle with the city over the safety of a rental house.
The Seventh Circuit Court of Appeals ruled this week Jose Andrade may pursue a federal lawsuit against the City of Hammond over his five-unit apartment building in the 6600 block of Jefferson Avenue near Hammond’s Edison Park.
Portage attorney Patrick B. McEuen told The Times in an email this week, “Jose Andrade scores a huge victory.”
Andrade is demanding city officials pay him unspecified monetary damages for labeling his apartment building a fire hazard.
His lawyer, McEuen, argued in an earlier court paper that the city targeted the Jefferson Avenue rental property in an “unannounced policy to deny subsidized residential units in more desirable neighborhoods of Hammond.”
Mayor Thomas McDermott Jr. previously said his administration is only targeting unsafe homes to protect the tenants living there.
The dispute began in early 2013 when a city inspector notified Andrade the two-story structure was unsafe.
The Hammond Board of Public Works and Safety sided with the inspectors and against Andrade, finding the 94-year-old property didn’t have the necessary safety features required in a city apartment originally because it was a single-family home that was illegally converted to a multi-unit apartment building.
Andrade insists the city is wrong. “I’ve never seen a single family home with a central staircase, five bathrooms and five kitchens, with sinks showing they were manufactured in 1915. It was never a single family home, and I have US Census reports showing multiple tenants 100 years ago,” Andrade said in his attorney’s press release.
Andrade challenged the board’s findings in Lake Superior Court, but Judge Calvin Hawkins ruled against Andrade three years ago. So did the Indiana Court of Appeals.
The Indiana Supreme Court and the U.S. Supreme Court declined to hear the case.
Andrade’s lawyer tried another route in 2019, filing a similar suit against the City of Hammond that came before U.S. District Court Judge Theresa Springmann.
But Springmann ruled last year she was barred by federal court rules from granting relief to Andrade because he had already exhausted judicial review in his state court proceedings.
But the Seventh Circuit Court judges in Chicago ruled this week Springmann does have jurisdiction to hear the case and remanded it back to her for further consideration.
McEuen said, “You never say ‘we won’ until the decision is written, but I had a good feeling about this one.”