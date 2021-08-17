Lansing, Lynwood buck southeast suburban trend by growing population in past decade

While their southeast suburban neighbors all saw population drops in the past decade, Lansing and Lynwood bucked the trend by adding residents, according to data released last week by the U.S. Census Bureau.
Preliminary data was made public for villages and cities with a population of at least 5,000.
According to the data, Lansing added 745 residents between 2010 and 2020, a gain of 2.6%, to 29,076. Lynwood added 109 residents, or 1.2%, to 9,116.
Calumet City remained the largest municipality in the southeast suburbs with a population of 36,033. That's down 1,009 residents from 2010, a drop of 2.7%.
Lansing Clerk Vivian Payne was not surprised to see the village's growth.
"I think (prospective residents) do find it an attractive place to live," she said. "Our housing stock is probably one of the more affordable ones in this area."
She noted the village's aggressive efforts to make sure every resident was counted.
"We really worked diligently to get the word out," said Payne, who worked on Lansing's Complete Count committee with more than a dozen volunteers.
They were aided by a $10,000 grant from the Illinois Department of Human Services, she said.
Lynwood Mayor Jada Curry believes the word is getting out about her community.
"I think people are starting to recognize what a beautiful village this is," she said. "Not many people knew about Lynwood, including myself, until about 20 years ago. ... It's a safe place, a growing community, a community of people with a common goal."
Thaddeus Jones, who was sworn in as the first black mayor in Calumet City history on May 1, blamed the reported population decline in part on an inadequate push by the previous administration to make sure all residents were counted.
"I'm sure Calumet City is over 37,000 (people)," he said.
The city's aging housing stock is another problem, according to Jones.
"Younger home buyers don't want to come into a city that hasn't built a new home in 20 years," he said.
Jones said his administration has taken multiple steps to improve the housing situation, including: hiring a firm to inventory the city's abandoned and foreclosed homes; bringing in a new housing director and supervisor of inspectors; and reactivating the city's housing authority.
"The census numbers don't tell the entire story about Calumet City," Jones said. "The complete story hasn't been written yet."
Calumet City's reported population drop was the second-smallest by percentage in the southeast suburbs after South Holland, which was down 2.6%, or 565 residents, to 21,465. Glenwood was next, down 307, or 3.4%, to 8,662.
The biggest population drops by percentage came in Riverdale, down 2,886, or 21.3%, to 10,663, and Harvey, down 4,958, or 19.6%, to 20,324.
Elsewhere, Sauk Village was down 5.6% (585) to 9,921, Dolton was down 7.5% (1,727) to 21,246 and Chicago Heights was down 9.2% (2,796) to 27,487.
Population data was not released for Burnham, which had 4,206 residents in 2010.
