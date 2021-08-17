Lansing, Lynwood buck southeast suburban trend by growing population in past decade

Lynwood Mayor Jada Curry believes the word is getting out about her community.

"I think people are starting to recognize what a beautiful village this is," she said. "Not many people knew about Lynwood, including myself, until about 20 years ago. ... It's a safe place, a growing community, a community of people with a common goal."

Thaddeus Jones, who was sworn in as the first black mayor in Calumet City history on May 1, blamed the reported population decline in part on an inadequate push by the previous administration to make sure all residents were counted.

"I'm sure Calumet City is over 37,000 (people)," he said.

The city's aging housing stock is another problem, according to Jones.

"Younger home buyers don't want to come into a city that hasn't built a new home in 20 years," he said.

Jones said his administration has taken multiple steps to improve the housing situation, including: hiring a firm to inventory the city's abandoned and foreclosed homes; bringing in a new housing director and supervisor of inspectors; and reactivating the city's housing authority.

"The census numbers don't tell the entire story about Calumet City," Jones said. "The complete story hasn't been written yet."