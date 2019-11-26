Lansing man thought to be oldest in nation dies at 112

LANSING — CP Crawford, believed to be the oldest man in the United States, realized some of his lifelong dreams after he was already more than a century old.
Thornton Fractional South High School bestowed an honorary degree on Crawford in 2015, when he was 108 years old. And earlier this year, the lifelong Chicago White Sox fan finally got to see his first game at Guaranteed Rate Field, where he was given a personalized jersey, taken onto the field for a special ceremony, and given the chance to meet Hall of Famer Harold Baines.
Crawford died on Saturday at the age of 112.
His advanced age resulted in a lot of fanfare, including many stories in the media. Crawford even got letters from the last two U.S. presidents congratulating him on his remarkable longevity.
Most days, Crawford enjoyed a quiet routine at Tri-State Village Nursing and Rehabilitation Center where he enjoyed cereal and juice and sat at his favorite spot in the lobby where he could watch everyone pass by.
The Jackson, Mississippi native, who lived most of his life on the South Side of Chicago, had been recognized by the 110 Club, a supercentenarian tracking group, as the oldest living man in the United States.
"It was peaceful," said Shelia Huff, activities director at Tri-State. "He was sleeping in bed. We're saddened to see him go, but know he had a long and happy life."
Crawford, who resided in the nursing home just south of Interstate 80 for the last eight years, remained alert until the very end and was still able to talk the night before he passed. He often credited his longevity to minding his own business and treating everybody right.
In his final years, he was a creature of habit.
"After his meals, he would be in his special spot right in the front of the lobby," Huff said. "Everybody knew that was his spot."
Every morning, he'd start with a breakfast of cereal and cranberry or apple juice.
"If his cereal didn't have enough sugar, he would let you know," Huff said. "If his food needed more salt, he'd let you know."
As they passed by, staff would ask him, "What's up, CP?"
"Nothing but the rent," he always replied.
One staffer would kiss him on the forehead and he'd thank her, saying he was glad to get a kiss from a pretty lady.
"Everybody loved him," Huff said. "He cared about everybody and cared about everybody's well being."
He was especially thrilled to receive the high school diploma since he was never able to attend school when he was younger, Huff said. Crawford's mother died when he was young and he ended up coming to Chicago, where he worked on the Illinois Central Railroad, giving him the chance to travel around the country.
"It meant everything to him. He got to wear a cap and gown, and students were there for the ceremony," Huff said. "They even gave him a plaque. He was very grateful."
Tri-State Nursing and Rehabilitation Center has put up a memorial with the plaque, photos, letters of congratulations from the White House, and other personal items.
"He was such a kind, loving man," she said.
Services are expected to take place this weekend at Gatling's Chapel in South Holland.