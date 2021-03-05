 Skip to main content
Lansing nonprofit to give away 1,000 boxes of food
Lansing nonprofit to give away 1,000 boxes of food

TF South student Cam Sanchez, food give-away (copy)

TF South student Cam Sanchez, center, helps distribute 30,000 pounds of food in an October event at First United Methodist Church in Lansing. Sanchez is hosting another giveaway on Saturday.

 John Luke, file, The Times

LANSING — As warmer weather returns, so too are the food giveaways organized by TF South senior Cam Sanchez.

Once again, Sanchez is teaming up with First United Methodist Church of Lansing, 18420 Burnham Ave., for Saturday's giveaway of 1,000 boxes of food. The event starts at 10 a.m. and will run until 1 p.m.

Among the co-sponsors are Lansing Trustee Brian Hardy and Chicago's Finest Ironworks.

It's the most recent such giveaway organized by Sanchez through We Are Lansing, the nonprofit organization he founded.

Last fall, We Are Lansing distributed boxes of food during several events and also gave away toys before Christmas.

The giveaways, which have been organized as drive-thrus because of the pandemic, will continue. But Sanchez is looking forward to expanding We Are Lansing's efforts.

"We want to cultivate healthy relationships," he said, citing programming tied to March being Women's History Month and March 8 being International Women's Day.

The organization will host Mental Health Mondays on Instagram and Facebook, with contributions from the TF South Girls Club among others.

Eventually, as the pandemic restrictions ease, Sanchez aims to do more in-person programming. And he has some bigger dreams, too.

"Long-term the goal is to provide a youth center, almost like the (YMCA) or the Lan-Oak Center," Sanchez said.

For more information on Saturday's event and the nonprofit's other activities, go to wearelansing.net.

