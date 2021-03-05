Lansing nonprofit to give away 1,000 boxes of food

LANSING — As warmer weather returns, so too are the food giveaways organized by TF South senior Cam Sanchez.

Once again, Sanchez is teaming up with First United Methodist Church of Lansing, 18420 Burnham Ave., for Saturday's giveaway of 1,000 boxes of food. The event starts at 10 a.m. and will run until 1 p.m.

Among the co-sponsors are Lansing Trustee Brian Hardy and Chicago's Finest Ironworks.

It's the most recent such giveaway organized by Sanchez through We Are Lansing, the nonprofit organization he founded.

Last fall, We Are Lansing distributed boxes of food during several events and also gave away toys before Christmas.

The giveaways, which have been organized as drive-thrus because of the pandemic, will continue. But Sanchez is looking forward to expanding We Are Lansing's efforts.

"We want to cultivate healthy relationships," he said, citing programming tied to March being Women's History Month and March 8 being International Women's Day.

The organization will host Mental Health Mondays on Instagram and Facebook, with contributions from the TF South Girls Club among others.