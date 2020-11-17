Lansing party's campaign launch delayed because of COVID

LANSING — The Lansing Village Voice Party's campaign launch event for next spring's municipal election has been postponed because of a positive COVID-19 test.

The press conference announcing the party's slate of candidates originally was scheduled for Wednesday. But on Saturday, a party representative emailed local media about the postponement.

A source close to the campaign confirmed to The Times that a party member tested positive.

"For the health and safety of all participants, the press conference will be rescheduled at a later date," the source said.

The municipal general election is scheduled for April 6.

