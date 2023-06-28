A Lansing manufacturing plant plans to close this summer and will lay-off 274 employees.

The Silver Line Building Products plant at 16801 Exchange Ave. will be shuttered permanently, according to a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification, or WARN, letter sent to the state of Illinois.

North Carolina-based Cornerstone Building Brands Services, Inc. told the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity about its intention to permanently close the plant that makes vinyl windows and doors for homes. A total of 274 workers will lose their jobs.

"This closure will permanently affect all employees who work at this facility," Cornerstone Human Resources Vice President Juan Gallegos wrote in the letter.

Teamsters Local 731 Production represents 194 employees at the plant, and Silverline IL Teamsters Local 731 Drivers represents 12 workers there.

The company and unions did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Silver Line Building Products plans to start laying people off as it winds down the plant on Aug. 11, according to the WARN notice. The plant will be closed and all employees laid off by Sept. 29.

The layoffs will hit workers in production, manufacturing, machining, logistics, shipping, maintenance, quality control and administration, including supervisors and managers.

Silver Line first opened the Lansing plant in 1997, when it planned to hire 400 workers and paid $6 an hour. It was the subject of controversy in the Lansing municipal election that year as many of the new hires commuted to work there from outside of the village.

The company received tax incentives for moving into an existing warehouse in the Landings Tax Increment Financing District. It planned to invest as much as $3 million in the 267,000-square-foot section of the building it occupied.

The plant has gone through a revolving carousel of ownership in recent years.

Originally a half-century-old, family-owned firm based in New Jersey, Silver Line was bringing in $440 million in revenue a year when it was acquired by Ply Gem in 2017.

NCI Building Systems, Inc. then merged with Ply Gem in 2018, and the company rebranded as Cornerstone Building Brands Services, Inc. in 2019.

Cornerstone was then acquired by Clayton, Dubilier & Rice in an all-cash transaction valued at $5.8 billion last year.