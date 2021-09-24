Lansing teen made 'prolific number of threats' against schools, police say

CHICAGO — A Lansing teenager has been accused of making a “prolific number of threats” on social media against several Chicago schools, according to the Chicago Police Department.

Jordan Hassell, 18, was taken into custody Thursday and charged Friday with one misdemeanor count of electronic harassment, police said. He was scheduled to make an initial appearance in bond court Friday.

Chicago police held a press conference at Simeon Career Academy High School Thursday, in part to address threats that had allegedly been made against numerous schools throughout the city. The social media threats were traced to Hassell, who police said re-posted social media threats made in another state and directed them toward Chicago Public Schools.

Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown said the threats were not credible but that his department takes any possibility of violence in schools “very seriously.”

Brown said a supsect, later identified as Hassell, was taken into custody Thursday and that he had made “a pretty prolific number of threats.”