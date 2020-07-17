Lansing woman who defrauded NWI employer sentenced to prison

HAMMOND — A Lansing woman who carried out a scheme to steal money from her Northwest Indiana medical practice employer was sentenced Friday to more than two years in prison.
Ruby Toosevich, 55, was sentenced to 27 months in prison and ordered to pay $323,986.54 in restitution. Toosevich also goes by the name Ruby Marie Lewis, court records state.
She faced up to 30 years in prison and up to a $1 million fine, according to the initial plea agreement struck with prosecutors.
Court documents state Toosevich admitted to devising a scheme to take money from her medical practice employer in Northwest Indiana by using the employer's checks and bank accounts to pay bills and other financial obligations.
Toosevich executed a scheme from December 2012 and December 2013 to defraud the medical practice where she worked by using her employer’s bank account to pay her own expenses.
Toosevich created fraudulent invoices disguised as legitimate business expenses to obtain checks from her employer’s bank account totaling more than a half-million dollars, prosecutors said.
She then used the checks to pay or attempt to pay for a mortgage, home remodeling and repairs, private school tuition, federal taxes, jewelry, a luxury car lease, and other expenses.
"After discovering Toosevich’s scheme, the medical practice stopped payment on some of the checks, resulting in a loss of approximately $335,676," prosecutors said.
"This plan involved deceiving the owners of the medical practice's bank account into signing checks that would cover bills and obligations belonging to me or my friends and family," Toosevich wrote in her plea agreement. "I would then present the checks to the bank for payment, as if they had been properly authorized."
In 2013, Toosevich instructed a bookkeeper at her employer to make a $12,780.25 check payable to Resurgent Mrtg Servicing.
"I additionally instructed the bookkeeper to put a loan reference number in the memo line of the check, and that (number) belongs to a loan that is held by my husband for the home in which he and I live," Toosevich wrote in court filings.
Toosevich then presented the check to the mortgage company, and the medical practice’s bank honored it, court records state.
