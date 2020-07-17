Lansing woman who defrauded NWI employer sentenced to prison

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

HAMMOND — A Lansing woman who carried out a scheme to steal money from her Northwest Indiana medical practice employer was sentenced Friday to more than two years in prison.

Ruby Toosevich, 55, was sentenced to 27 months in prison and ordered to pay $323,986.54 in restitution. Toosevich also goes by the name Ruby Marie Lewis, court records state.

She faced up to 30 years in prison and up to a $1 million fine, according to the initial plea agreement struck with prosecutors.

Court documents state Toosevich admitted to devising a scheme to take money from her medical practice employer in Northwest Indiana by using the employer's checks and bank accounts to pay bills and other financial obligations.

Toosevich executed a scheme from December 2012 and December 2013 to defraud the medical practice where she worked by using her employer’s bank account to pay her own expenses.

Toosevich created fraudulent invoices disguised as legitimate business expenses to obtain checks from her employer’s bank account totaling more than a half-million dollars, prosecutors said.