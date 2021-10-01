 Skip to main content
Lansing's Fox Pointe to host scarecrow contest

LANSING — Think you can design the best scarecrow in Lansing? Now you have a chance to prove it.

The Fox Pointe venue in downtown Lansing is holding a scarecrow contest open to the village's families, organizations and businesses.

Winners will be announced during Fox Pointe's Trick or Treat event set for 2 p.m. on Halloween, Oct. 31. Lansing businesses and organizations will have tables set up to distribute candy and treats, with Halloween music and videos to get visitors in the spirit of the holiday.

Official village-wide trick-or-treat hours are 4-7 p.m. Oct. 31.

The scarecrow contest will award cash prizes of $100 for first place, $50 for second place and $25 for third place.

Residents can pick up a pre-made scarecrow template through Oct. 8 at the Lansing Municipal Center, 3141 Ridge Road, during regular business hours (7 a.m. to 5 p.m.). An entry fee of $10 is due at the time of the pickup.

Finished scarecrows may be dropped off at Fox Pointe from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, 9 a.m.-noon on Oct. 9 or 4-7 p.m. on Oct. 15. Finished scarecrows may not be dropped off at the municipal center.

The finished scarecrows will be on display at Fox Pointe. Voting will be from 4-7 p.m. daily Oct. 20-29. Halloween music and videos will be featured.

Among the contest rules:

  • The entire costume must be fastened to itself and the mannequin.
  • Stuffing for the inside of the scarecrow must be waterproof (bubble wrap, plastic bags, etc.).
  • The entry number given at pickup must be displayed when dropping off the finished scarecrow.

For more information, go to www.foxpointe.org.

