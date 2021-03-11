Lansing's St. Ann set to merge with two other Catholic churches to form new parish

LANSING — Just weeks after learning their school was targeted for closure at the end of the school year, St. Ann parishioners found out Wednesday their church is scheduled to be combined with two others to form a new parish.

According to a news release from the Archdiocese of Chicago, St. Ann will combine with St. James in Sauk Village and St. John in Glenwood to form a new parish.

St. Ann and St. James will serve as worship sites for the new parish, with the new parish's sacramental records to be housed at St. Ann.

The Rev. Mark Kalema, the current St. Ann pastor, will serve in that role for the new parish, whose name has not been chosen yet.

The archdiocese's Standards and Recommendations Commission recommended an annual review of the sustainability of two worship sites beginning in 2024.

The combination of the three parishes was one of two affecting the south suburbs that was announced on Wednesday. In the other, three Chicago Heights parishes — St. Kieran, St. Kieran and St. Paul — will be merged into one new parish with two worship sites, a new name and one pastor.