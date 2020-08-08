LaPorte boardwalk a path to lake area transformation

LAPORTE — A 400-foot boardwalk is part of the ongoing transformation of Clear Lake as a tourist destination.
The boardwalk at the southwest corner of the lake will have two platforms extending out over the water for people use as park benches or simply look out at the landscape.
It’s the latest feature added to a former industrial area, which will include a trail system and 200 resort-type lakefront condominiums.
“It’s just one more piece in making that area as attractive as possible for our residents and for people to come out and recreate,” said Bert Cook, executive director of the LaPorte Economic Advancement Partnership.
The cost of the boardwalk — more than $688,000 — is funded primarily by the Healthcare Foundation of LaPorte, said City Engineer Nick Minich.
Minich said the construction, which began in early July, is expected to be finished some time in September.
The boardwalk will have a wood surface for use by pedestrians and bicyclists.
There will be wooden hand rails on each side and wire screen mesh between the railings and travel surface to guard against falling over the edge.
Clear Lake is next to New Porte Landing, approximately 50 acres of brownfield that has seen businesses like Dunkin Donuts, Starbucks, Dunes Volleyball Center and a new medical office facility go up the past few years.
Flaherty & Collins Properties, based in Indianapolis, is expected begin construction of the lakefront condominiums next month on a parcel recently cleaned up on the east side of the former industrial site.
Trails are also being developed around Clear Lake and will be connected to the new Chessie Trail running from Pine Lake and, eventually, to the downtown area.
Cook said the connections will give trail users access to all of the amenities along the way.
The improvements are part of the “Heart of LaPorte” plan aimed at turning the city into a healthier, more enjoyable magnet to attract retailers and restaurants.
“Things are actually happening and it’s only the beginning,” said Mayor Tom Dermody.
