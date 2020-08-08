LaPorte boardwalk a path to lake area transformation

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

LAPORTE — A 400-foot boardwalk is part of the ongoing transformation of Clear Lake as a tourist destination.

The boardwalk at the southwest corner of the lake will have two platforms extending out over the water for people use as park benches or simply look out at the landscape.

It’s the latest feature added to a former industrial area, which will include a trail system and 200 resort-type lakefront condominiums.

“It’s just one more piece in making that area as attractive as possible for our residents and for people to come out and recreate,” said Bert Cook, executive director of the LaPorte Economic Advancement Partnership.

The cost of the boardwalk — more than $688,000 — is funded primarily by the Healthcare Foundation of LaPorte, said City Engineer Nick Minich.

Minich said the construction, which began in early July, is expected to be finished some time in September.

The boardwalk will have a wood surface for use by pedestrians and bicyclists.

There will be wooden hand rails on each side and wire screen mesh between the railings and travel surface to guard against falling over the edge.