LaPorte bus driver shortage an anomaly, officials say

LAPORTE — The shortage of LaPorte Community Schools bus drivers this week is only a temporary bump in the road, officials said.
Transportation Director Cary Brinkman said the school district started out the school year on Aug. 11 with a sufficient number of 56 bus drivers.
Unfortunately, earlier this week, his department was down by about 10 to 12 bus drivers for a variety of of reasons, including surgeries, illness or deaths in their families.
"We started school with enough bus drivers," Brinkman said. "This week fell wrong. It was a little bit of a hiccup."
Brinkman said parents were notified of the shortage and told they had the choice of temporarily driving their children to school so their youngsters wouldn't be late getting to school or returning home.
"Most parents have been very understanding," Brinkman said.
Buses were running late because after drivers completed one route, they returned to school to handle a second run because of the the shortage, he said.
"When all the drivers are back we will have enough drivers," Brinkman said.
The LaPorte school system, like other districts throughout the area, continues to advertise for more bus drivers. The advertisements have included radio spots, flyers in grocery stores and signs on bus barn gates.
The Duneland School Corp. has taken to posting a "bus drivers needed; will train" sign in front of a bus parked at the district's bus barns along the well-traveled Ind. 49.
Other school districts, including Crown Point, Merrillville and Michigan City, have also prominently placed similar signs, advertised on marquees, and used job fairs and social media sites to entice new bus drivers.
"We have tried everything," said Sue Harrison, transportation director at Michigan City Area Schools.
Districts aren't alone
The need for bus drivers is expected to remain at "critical levels" over the coming months, according to the National School Transportation Association.
Both contracted school bus transportation companies and district-run operations are struggling to find drivers, as a number of issues, including COVID-19 related health concerns and vaccine hesitancy, continue to escalate "despite the industry's best efforts," said Curt Macysyn, the NSTA executive director.
LaPorte Community Schools, which pays $21.09 per hour for bus drivers, also offers a $500 signup bonus for drivers who stay on for at least 45 days.
The district also has about six to seven substitute bus drivers.
"But most have other full-time jobs so can only drive on their day off," Brinkman said.
Those looking to be hired by the LaPorte Schools can go to the school's website: www.lpcsc.k12.in.us
Once the form is filled out, a background check and interview will follow.
"We provide the training," Brinkman said.
Brinkman is hopeful that things will be back to normal in a week or so, and this week was an anomaly.
"You couldn't place all these things in one week," Brinkman said.