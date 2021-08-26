LaPorte bus driver shortage an anomaly, officials say

LAPORTE — The shortage of LaPorte Community Schools bus drivers this week is only a temporary bump in the road, officials said.

Transportation Director Cary Brinkman said the school district started out the school year on Aug. 11 with a sufficient number of 56 bus drivers.

Unfortunately, earlier this week, his department was down by about 10 to 12 bus drivers for a variety of of reasons, including surgeries, illness or deaths in their families.

"We started school with enough bus drivers," Brinkman said. "This week fell wrong. It was a little bit of a hiccup."

Brinkman said parents were notified of the shortage and told they had the choice of temporarily driving their children to school so their youngsters wouldn't be late getting to school or returning home.

"Most parents have been very understanding," Brinkman said.

Buses were running late because after drivers completed one route, they returned to school to handle a second run because of the the shortage, he said.

"When all the drivers are back we will have enough drivers," Brinkman said.