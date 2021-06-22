LaPorte Catholic churches to merge into one parish

Three Catholic parishes in LaPorte are merging into one parish.

Sacred Heart, St. Peter and St. Joseph will unite as Holy Family Parish on July 1. More than 1,400 Catholic families in LaPorte and surrounding areas will belong to the newly combined parish.

Each church will keep its name and continue to offer mass, but the consolidation will streamline the administration.

Father Ian J. Williams, who was named pastor of Sacred Heart in 2004, has also served as pastor of St. Peter and St. Joseph for the last five years. The three locations have been integrating their ministries and activities under his leadership.

“By working together, the LaPorte Catholic churches were able to strengthen existing ministries and create new joint ministries,” Williams said. “Ministries such as the Women’s Group, ‘Kingdom Builders’ has blossomed as a result of broadening the scope to include members from all three churches.”

Williams requested uniting the three churches into one parish with the name Holy Family Parish and the mission statement "Be a Family, Be Disciples."