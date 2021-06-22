 Skip to main content
LaPorte Catholic churches to merge into one parish
LaPorte Catholic churches to merge into one parish

LaPorte Catholic churches to merge into one parish

Father Ian Williams, left, and Father Nate Edquist, right, pray during the confirmation Mass at St. Joseph Catholic Church in LaPorte on June 13.

 Joseph S. Pete

Three Catholic parishes in LaPorte are merging into one parish.

Sacred Heart, St. Peter and St. Joseph will unite as Holy Family Parish on July 1. More than 1,400 Catholic families in LaPorte and surrounding areas will belong to the newly combined parish.

Go on patrol with Aaron Crawford, a Cpl. with the Lowell Police Department, as he speaks about joining the force, DUI enforcement grants, and police Jiu-jitsu training.

Each church will keep its name and continue to offer mass, but the consolidation will streamline the administration.

Father Ian J. Williams, who was named pastor of Sacred Heart in 2004, has also served as pastor of St. Peter and St. Joseph for the last five years. The three locations have been integrating their ministries and activities under his leadership.

“By working together, the LaPorte Catholic churches were able to strengthen existing ministries and create new joint ministries,” Williams said. “Ministries such as the Women’s Group, ‘Kingdom Builders’ has blossomed as a result of broadening the scope to include members from all three churches.”

Williams requested uniting the three churches into one parish with the name Holy Family Parish and the mission statement "Be a Family, Be Disciples."

“When Father Williams presented his proposal, it was clear that this was the result of an organic process over the last few years, that included the involvement and support of the faithful,” Bishop Robert J. McClory said. “The Church of Northwest Indiana will benefit from this effort – it is a good model of collaboration and examination for expanding the mission of the Church.”

The name has tradition, referring to the Family Family Hospital founded in LaPorte more than 100 years ago.

“The new parish name continues that tradition of proclaiming the Holy Family of Jesus, Mary and Joseph, and entrusts our individual families and parish family into their care,” Williams said. "The family is the basic building block of the parish. Each family, large or small, is called to strive for holiness of life – as is our collective parish family. This is a beautiful opportunity for us to unite more fully as a family and be a greater witness to Jesus Christ and His Church to the people of LaPorte."

The parish is part of the Diocese of Gary, which serves an estimated 168,500 Catholics in 64 parishes, three high schools and 17 elementary schools in Lake, Porter, LaPorte and Starke counties. 

