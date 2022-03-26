LaPorte church surpasses fundraising goal for Ukrainian refugee center

LAPORTE — A church fundraising drive to help fleeing residents of Ukraine is continuing after easily surpassing its goal with help from local natives of Poland.

Originally, the goal was $5,000 to help convert an abandoned school in Poland into a Ukrainian refugee center when the drive by Bethany Lutheran Church started last week.

Pastor Dennis Meyer said the total is over $10,000 and money is still coming in. Meyer said donations are from all over the Region.

“We’ve heard from people from Dyer, from St. John, from Merrillville, from Valparaiso and, of course, LaPorte as well. We're very excited about this,” he said.

Initially, the church offered to match every dollar contributed to the cause up to $2,500.

Meyer said the match from the church was raised to $5,000 because of public response to the drive.

“It’s been very successful,” he said.

An abandoned elementary school where Agnieszka Czupryna attended while growing up in the small village of Podlipie, Poland is being turned into the refugee center.

Her husband, Slawek, grew up in another village about 10 minutes away from where she lived. He didn’t attend the school but went there for activities like sporting events.

Slawek is a 19-year veteran of the LaPorte County Sheriff’s Office. The couple resides in nearby Kingsbury.

His wife is making the connections in her homeland to make sure the money ends up in the proper hands.

Meyer said the fundraising drive will continue indefinitely or until there’s no longer a need for help paying the cost of creating the facility.

Donations are being accepted at the church and on the church website.

People giving inside the church are welcome to complimentary items such as the American flag and the Ukrainian flag on a lapel pin.

The church at 102 G St. is also flying a Ukrainian flag beside the American flag and the state of Indiana flag outside their building.

Meyer said the first batch of funds will likely be sent to Poland soon then more will be wired as additional funds come in.

“We stand by the Ukrainians. We’re praying for them. It’s something that should never have happened,” he said.

The idea stemmed from Meyer and Slawek talking about the Russian invasion and the human suffering caused by it.

Podlipie is about a 3-hour hour drive from the Ukrainian border.

The Czuprynas went to the same church while growing up and came to America separately with their families. They didn’t see each other again until years later when a friend invited both of them to a family related event in Chicago.

They later married and have two children.

Church member Carrie Garwood said what surprises her the most is how many people from outside LaPorte learned about the cause and donated.

“We’ve seen checks from Schererville, Crown Point (and) Chicago," she said. "I had a lady call today. She’s in Florida but they’re originally from the New Buffalo area. They’re sending a check from their foundation."

