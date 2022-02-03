LaPorte County Commissioners observe National Mentoring Month

The LaPorte County Commissioners have proclaimed January as National Mentoring Month in honor of the campaign's 20th anniversary.

National Mentoring Month in LaPorte County provides an opportunity to highlight mentoring programs like Family Advocates’ CYA Program, Slicer Champions School-based Mentoring Program, Youth Service Bureau’s School Buddies Program, The Boys & Girls Club of LaPorte County’s AWE Program, MCAS Safe Harbor’s H40 Mentoring Program and Building Blackhawks Mentoring Program that produce positive benefits and focus on strategies to grow in their capacity to ensure every youth and child has a mentor.

The proclamation recognizes mentoring promotes healthy relationships and communication, positive self-esteem, emotional well-being and growth of youth and their relationships with others.

During the pandemic, mentoring programs stepped up to fill the gaps for youth and families, connecting them to resources and ensured mentoring relationships continued virtually to make sure physical distance did not affect social connection.

Young people who face risk factors but have a mentor are 52% less likely than their peers to skip school and 37% less likely to skip class. Mentored youth are 46% less likely to than their peers to start using drugs and 27% less likely to start drinking.

The proclamation celebrates National Mentoring Month as a time to celebrate, elevate and encourage mentoring throughout LaPorte County and recruit caring adults to mentor.

For more information on how to become a mentor, contact the United Way sponsored LaPorte County Mentoring Collaborative at unitedwaylpc.org/mentoring or for volunteer opportunities at Family Advocates contact www.lpfamilyadvocates.com or 219-324-3385.

