LaPorte County Council backs downtown bypass
LAPORTE — A proposal to build a bypass to divert heavy truck traffic from the downtown area is gaining momentum.

The LaPorte County Council earlier this week passed a resolution to support building a four-lane highway reducing heavy truck traffic from the downtown.

The idea is to draw more people into downtown by making it more pedestrian friendly.

“From what I understand, it could really increase people visiting our community and do some shopping here and, of course, that’s what we really want,” said LaPorte County Councilman Mike Mollenahauer.

The LaPorte City Council already has endorsed the estimated $100 million project.

The LaPorte County Commissioners could be next to consider a formal backing of the proposal.

“It’s on our radar screens,” said LaPorte County Commission President Rich Mrozinski.

Bert Cook, executive director of the LaPorte Economic Advancement Partnership, said local governments rallying behind a project helps boost the odds of acquiring outside sources of revenue to help with financing.

In this case, the project hinges on 80% of the cost being funded with federal dollars.

The request for funding could start being considered as early as 2022.

“... A huge piece of this in being able to show other levels of government that we’re able to work together,” he said.

Currently, each of the four routes considered for a bypass would connect U.S 35 on the southern edge of the city to Ind. 39 near the Indiana Toll Road to the north.

The four-lane corridor would run just east of downtown close to much of the city’s industrial base.

Supporters believe the 8-mile stretch of road would draw a good percentage of trucks now venturing through downtown to reach their destinations.

Cook said congestion is expected to worsen without the bypass.

Right now, it’s not uncommon, especially at rush hour, to be at a traffic light for two signal cycles or stopped on top of the U.S 35 overpass waiting for the light several hundred feet ahead to turn green.

“If we do nothing in the next 10 years you will sit in downtown LaPorte for three cycles at a light before you will be able to proceed to the next light. Anyone can recognize how that would be a community killer,” Cook said.

