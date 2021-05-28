LaPorte County Council backs downtown bypass

“... A huge piece of this in being able to show other levels of government that we’re able to work together,” he said.

Currently, each of the four routes considered for a bypass would connect U.S 35 on the southern edge of the city to Ind. 39 near the Indiana Toll Road to the north.

The four-lane corridor would run just east of downtown close to much of the city’s industrial base.

Supporters believe the 8-mile stretch of road would draw a good percentage of trucks now venturing through downtown to reach their destinations.

Cook said congestion is expected to worsen without the bypass.

Right now, it’s not uncommon, especially at rush hour, to be at a traffic light for two signal cycles or stopped on top of the U.S 35 overpass waiting for the light several hundred feet ahead to turn green.

“If we do nothing in the next 10 years you will sit in downtown LaPorte for three cycles at a light before you will be able to proceed to the next light. Anyone can recognize how that would be a community killer,” Cook said.

