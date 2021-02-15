LaPorte County landlords may see recycling fee increase

“I agree 150% with mayor Dermody on this apartment complex issue,” said Michigan City Councilman Don Przybylinski, D-at large, who is also a solid waste board member. "They should be on the same level as any homeowner.”

“You’re going to see a lot larger outcry than you did tonight,” Turner predicted. “It’s not really costing us any more money to service them.”

The board received little public comment on the proposed fee increase at Thursday’s Zoom meeting. Two who joined the call spoke in favor of the increase but asked for additional services.

Sheila Matias asked how assisted living units are handled. “They’re apartments, just like everybody else,” she said. “We need to make sure there’s equity across all ratepayers regardless of what sector they live in.”

Assisted living units pay a fee but don’t get curbside recycling services from the district, Turner said.

County Commissioner Joe Haney, a Republican, said the board cut $100,000 from the budget Feb. 1. “After two hours, we squeezed about every penny out of the budget that we could." A fee increase is needed to address the budget shortfall, he said.

“Recycling has never paid for itself,” Turner said.