LaPorte County official recovering after being hospitalized with COVID

LAPORTE — An elected official from Northwest Indiana is home after being hospitalized with double pneumonia brought on by COVID-19.
LaPorte County Commissioner Rich Mrozinski said he’s taking steroids and antibiotics along with breathing treatments in his bid for a full recovery.
“I’m a little better every day but still have a ways to go. Hoping for the best,” he said.
The 71-year old Mrozinski, who saw combat during the Vietnam War, was doing well enough to participate in a Zoom meeting of the LaPorte County Commissioners on Wednesday.
He thanked the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs and his physician, LaPorte County Commissioner Dr. Vidya Kora, for “keeping me alive.”
After the meeting, Mrozinski said he experienced shortness of breath, headache, body aches and chills, along with a “horrible taste” and loss of appetite.
He was hospitalized four days just prior to Thanksgiving at Franciscan Health hospital in Michigan City.
Mrozinski said everyone should follow all of the recommendations for protecting themselves and others from the virus.
“Unless you actually have COVID, you have no idea how bad it is. This is the sickest I have ever been in my life. You don’t want this,” he said.
After his diagnosis, LaPorte County Commission president Sheila Matias said she and others in county government in close proximity to Mrozinski recently were tested.
Matias said she self-quarantined for six days until her results came back negative.
She said several county employees recently tested positive but she wasn’t sure how they contracted the virus.
Three weeks ago, LaPorte County government buildings went back to being closed to the public, except by appointment, in response to the nationwide surge in cases.
Business is being conducted mostly electronically and over the phone.
Matias urged people tired of their lives being restricted to not let their guards down especially with vaccines soon to be available.
“Rich has a lot of energy. He takes good care of himself. If it can happen to Rich it can happen to anyone. It’s very real,” she said.
Mrozinski, a former two-term member of the LaPorte County Council, was elected last month to a second term on the county commission.
The commissioners also voted to give all county employees an unspecified bonus for continuing to work despite the risk of contracting the virus.
Kora said many of the workers have frequent contact with members of the public.
“I can’t thank them enough for the extraordinary work they have done. I think it will build morale and bring some holiday cheer,” he said.
Final approval rests with the LaPorte County Council, which is also in charge of setting the amount of the proposed stipend.
