LaPorte County official recovering after being hospitalized with COVID

After his diagnosis, LaPorte County Commission president Sheila Matias said she and others in county government in close proximity to Mrozinski recently were tested.

Matias said she self-quarantined for six days until her results came back negative.

She said several county employees recently tested positive but she wasn’t sure how they contracted the virus.

Three weeks ago, LaPorte County government buildings went back to being closed to the public, except by appointment, in response to the nationwide surge in cases.

Business is being conducted mostly electronically and over the phone.

Matias urged people tired of their lives being restricted to not let their guards down especially with vaccines soon to be available.

“Rich has a lot of energy. He takes good care of himself. If it can happen to Rich it can happen to anyone. It’s very real,” she said.

Mrozinski, a former two-term member of the LaPorte County Council, was elected last month to a second term on the county commission.

The commissioners also voted to give all county employees an unspecified bonus for continuing to work despite the risk of contracting the virus.