LaPorte County preps to offer booster shots

LAPORTE — The LaPorte County Health Department will begin offering COVID-19 vaccine booster shots to people who were among the first ones to receive both doses of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.

Exactly when booster shots will become available is not known.

LaPorte County Health Department Administrator Amanda Lahners said her office is expected to receive from the state the first Pfizer and Moderna doses for the booster shots by Sept. 20.

“We get ours from the state when they get it from the federal government. So, it’s a trickle down to us,” she said.

To qualify for the booster shot, Lahners said fully-vaccinated people have to wait eight months since their last injection to be eligible for the booster shots under Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.

Eight months has been determined the point when the vaccine begins to lose some of its protection against the virus.

“If you got your second dose in either January or February you will be one of the first people available to get your booster dose,” she said.