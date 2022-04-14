 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
urgent

LaPorte County team wins Skills USA state championship

  • Updated
  • 0
LaPorte County team wins Skills USA state championship

The champions, from left, are Sara Emery, Sara Villa, and Grant Ott-Large. Missing from the photo is Jake Ellis

 Sharon Ross

MICHIGAN CITY — A team representing the A.K. Smith Career Center won the State Championship in Television (Video) Production April 9 at the Skills USA competition in Indianapolis. 

The contest required teams of two students to produce a 60-second video based on the theme "United As One,” showing how individuals can unite during difficult times. Videos were judged based on industry standards, including the quality of video and audio, and the conveyance of the theme to the viewer. 

Four A. K. Smith students, all students at LaPorte High School, took top honors in the competition. Jake Ellis and Grant Ott-Large won first place, and Sara Emery and Sara Villa took second place. 

Ellis and Ott-Large will now advance to the SkillsUSA Nationals, which will be held in Atlanta in June. 

A. K. Smith offers a course in Radio/Television production at LaPorte High School that is available to all students in LaPorte County schools. The instructor for the program is Don Varda. 

People are also reading…

The students’ winning video can be viewed on YouTube at https://youtu.be/W10Glz8BUjU 

A nonprofit national education association, SkillsUSA serves middle-school, high-school and college/postsecondary students preparing for careers in trade, technical and skilled service occupations. For more information visit http://skillsUSA.org

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Ukrainian graffiti artists protest war in Odesa

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts