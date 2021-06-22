LaPorte Cruise In more than just vintage cars

LAPORTE — An outdoor event drawing more than 2,000 people to downtown LaPorte wasn't just about vintage cars and live music.
Friday's 50s Cruise In was a time to celebrate being physically together again without masks.
“It’s just nice seeing people walking around with a smile on their face. It seems like it’s been forever,” said State Rep. Jim Pressel,R-Rolling Prairie.
Sarah Zaiko made the drive from Portage with her teenage children, Breah and Alex, and their friends, Veronica and Michael Malloy.
They were dressed in 1950s style clothing and moved to the beat of 50s and 60s rock and roll performed by Spike and The Spitwads.
The band stage along with the dance floor was at the intersection of State and Monroe streets, closed for the Friday night gathering.
“The live music is awesome. Wonderful. It’s so much fun out here,” said Zaiko, a special education teacher at Westville Elementary School.
The owners of more than 50 antique vehicles parked their cars beside each other for the stream of people strolling in to see.
There was also craft beer from Burn ‘Em Brewing along with wine and food from other vendors to purchase.
Richard Parrette of LaPorte pulled in behind the wheel of his shiny, baby blue 1956 Lincoln Premiere 2-door hard top.
Parrette said the vehicle was in great shape when he bought it seven years ago from a retired physician. He gave the paint job a slight touch up.
He also had a new engine, transmission, shocks and a new set of tires.
“She’ll cruise the highway at 65 miles per hour with no problem. No problem,” he said.
No longer restricted by mask mandates and social distancing, people seemed to relish greeting other with a handshake, visiting or dancing.
“We spent a whole year inside due to COVID so it just feels really good to be outside and getting back to normal,” said Katie Dermody, Community Relations Manager for the La Porte County Convention and Visitors Bureau.
Cruise Night was put on by the city to welcome life getting back to normal.
It also served as a kickoff to other upcoming summer activities such as the inaugural Lakefest in LaPorte July 30 to Aug. 1 and the annual Great Lakes Grand Prix in Michigan City scheduled August 4-8.
The Great Lakes Grand Prix featuring powerboats racing at well over 100 miles per hour and other summer events were canceled last year because of coronavirus.
LaPorte Mayor Tom Dermody was thrilled so many people came out for what he described as the first “post pandemic” gathering of the season.
“What a turnout. It’s just amazing. People in LaPorte love this,” he said.