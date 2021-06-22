LaPorte Cruise In more than just vintage cars

Parrette said the vehicle was in great shape when he bought it seven years ago from a retired physician. He gave the paint job a slight touch up.

He also had a new engine, transmission, shocks and a new set of tires.

“She’ll cruise the highway at 65 miles per hour with no problem. No problem,” he said.

No longer restricted by mask mandates and social distancing, people seemed to relish greeting other with a handshake, visiting or dancing.

“We spent a whole year inside due to COVID so it just feels really good to be outside and getting back to normal,” said Katie Dermody, Community Relations Manager for the La Porte County Convention and Visitors Bureau.

Cruise Night was put on by the city to welcome life getting back to normal.

It also served as a kickoff to other upcoming summer activities such as the inaugural Lakefest in LaPorte July 30 to Aug. 1 and the annual Great Lakes Grand Prix in Michigan City scheduled August 4-8.

The Great Lakes Grand Prix featuring powerboats racing at well over 100 miles per hour and other summer events were canceled last year because of coronavirus.