LaPorte farmers market opens Saturday

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

LAPORTE — The LaPorte Economic Advancement Partnership opens the LaPorte farmers market on Saturday.

It's from 8 a.m.-1 p.m. at Lincolnway and Monroe Street.

LEAP is the organization formed through the partnership between the Greater LaPorte Chamber of Commerce and the Greater LaPorte Economic Development Corp.

The market managers said they are pleased they will be able to continue providing the community with locally-sourced produce with additional safety precautions in place to continue to slow the spread of COVID-19.

“I believe it is extremely important to support our local farmers in times such as these," said market manager Angela Rose. "They offer minimally handled produce at its peak of freshness and nutrient count. Additionally, for each dollar spent at the market, you are putting 90% of that dollar back into our local economy which is paramount in the wake of this pandemic.”

The 2020 market season will run its usual schedule from May to October under the direct guidance of Rose, LEAP Downtown Director, and Lindsay Jongkind, LEAP Marketing and Membership Director. To ensure safety, the following will be put in place.

• Vendors will be lined up in a straight line on both sides of the market area