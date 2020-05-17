LaPorte farmers market opens Saturday

LAPORTE — The LaPorte Economic Advancement Partnership opens the LaPorte farmers market on Saturday.
It's from 8 a.m.-1 p.m. at Lincolnway and Monroe Street.
LEAP is the organization formed through the partnership between the Greater LaPorte Chamber of Commerce and the Greater LaPorte Economic Development Corp.
The market managers said they are pleased they will be able to continue providing the community with locally-sourced produce with additional safety precautions in place to continue to slow the spread of COVID-19.
“I believe it is extremely important to support our local farmers in times such as these," said market manager Angela Rose. "They offer minimally handled produce at its peak of freshness and nutrient count. Additionally, for each dollar spent at the market, you are putting 90% of that dollar back into our local economy which is paramount in the wake of this pandemic.”
The 2020 market season will run its usual schedule from May to October under the direct guidance of Rose, LEAP Downtown Director, and Lindsay Jongkind, LEAP Marketing and Membership Director. To ensure safety, the following will be put in place.
• Vendors will be lined up in a straight line on both sides of the market area
• Customers are asked to stand behind the marked line (3 feet distance) and maintain at least 6 feet between each person in line.
• Market managers will be posted at the entrance and will limit the Market to 50 people at a time.
• All produce and goods will be prepackaged and handed to customers in a bag.
• Elderly and at-risk individuals will be encouraged to shop from 9-10 a.m. to reduce their risk.
• Customers who have a temperature or feel sick are asked to stay home and have a healthy friend or family member pick up a produce box for them.
“We hope that by following these guidelines, we can move forward as a community and return to some resemblance of normalcy," said market manager Lindsay Jongkind. "If everyone does their part by following these safety measures, we can look forward to a great market season and support our local producers through these tough times.”
More information about the farmers market can be found at www.laportepartnership.com or on the farmers market Facebook page.
A weekly list of vendors and produce will be posted on Thursdays before each market.
Angela Rose and Lindsay Jongkind can be reached at 219-324-8584 with questions or to sign up for the market.
