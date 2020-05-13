LaPorte Fourth of July parade postponed because of coronavirus

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

LaPORTE — For the first time in 74 years, there will be no parade on the Fourth of July in LaPorte.

The LaPorte Jaycees, the longtime sponsor of Independence Day festivities in the city, revealed Wednesday the parade will be held in September, due to the coronavirus crisis.

The parade will be part of the annual Sunflower Fair, as long as it’s safe to go ahead with both major events then.

The fireworks show and other related events, like the Arts & Crafts Fair, have been canceled this year and will not be rescheduled.

Ross Ratliff, chairman of Fourth of July activities for the Jaycees, said the governor wants the state’s economy wide open by July 4, but since more than 50,000 people turn out for the parade and fireworks show, caution was viewed as the most responsible choice.

“We just wanted to make sure we were making the right decision in terms of social distancing,” he said.

Ratliff said it was a tough call in a community declared by the governor as the state capital for a day on July 4 since 1942.

“This decision wasn’t made lightly,” Ratliff said.

The Sunflower Fair in the downtown is scheduled Sept. 19.