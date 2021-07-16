LaPorte Historical Society Museum hosts car show

LAPORTE — The LaPorte County Historical Society Museum hosts its 13th annual Antique and Classic Car Show from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday.

This year's special features include an authentic 1914 Kissel Kar and a portrayal of Anita King, "The Paramount Girl," who drove solo from San Francisco to New York in 1915.

Anita King will be portrayed by Kayla Vasilko, a recent Purdue University Northwest graduate who spent two years researching the life and careers of the Michigan City native.

Following the death of her parents, King eventually went to California, modeled for auto shows, learned to drive, became a stunt woman and was one of the first female race car drivers on the West Coast.

King later became a star in silent movies for Paramount Pictures before volunteering to be the first woman to drive alone across the U.S. on the new 3,000 mile-long Lincoln Highway.

Presentations by Vasilko will be at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m.

The car show is held on the museum grounds, 2405 Indiana Ave.

Visitors can pay the special reduced entrance fee of $3 to view the cars and visit the museum.

Students 18 years or younger have free admittance.