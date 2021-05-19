LaPorte man found not guilty in brother's beating death

LAPORTE — A LaPorte area man Tuesday night was found not guilty of murder but convicted of lesser charges in the 2019 beating death of his brother.
Gyle Delrio, 41, was found guilty of level 3 felony aggravated battery and level 5 felony involuntary manslaughter by a LaPorte Circuit Court jury after more than three hours of deliberating.
He was acquitted of murder and level 2 felony voluntary manslaughter.
Paul Delrio, 38, died Oct. 14, 2019, soon after emergency responders found him unconscious inside a home he and his brother shared with their mother along the 200 block of West Johnson Road in LaPorte.
During closing arguments, LaPorte County Deputy Prosecutor Julianne Havens said the death occurred after the victim and his mother left the residence because the defendant started trashing the home.
She said the victim returned less than one hour later.
Havens said exactly what transpired between the two men was not clear, but the evidence indicates the defendant struck his angry brother “over and over and over again.”
When their mother did not return home, Gyle Delrio testified he and his brother got into a truck to search for her.
He said he told his brother to stop the truck because he was too drunk to drive and they switched places.
Gyle Delrio, who also had been drinking, said they were heading back home when his brother fell out of the truck. He somehow managed to get back into the moving vehicle.
Defense Attorney Michael Campbell said the brothers returned home, where the victim came at his client multiple times.
“Gyle was defending himself,” he said.
Delrio faces a sentence anywhere from 4 to 22 years.
No sentencing date was set.
