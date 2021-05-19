LaPorte man found not guilty in brother's beating death

LAPORTE — A LaPorte area man Tuesday night was found not guilty of murder but convicted of lesser charges in the 2019 beating death of his brother.

Gyle Delrio, 41, was found guilty of level 3 felony aggravated battery and level 5 felony involuntary manslaughter by a LaPorte Circuit Court jury after more than three hours of deliberating.

He was acquitted of murder and level 2 felony voluntary manslaughter.

Paul Delrio, 38, died Oct. 14, 2019, soon after emergency responders found him unconscious inside a home he and his brother shared with their mother along the 200 block of West Johnson Road in LaPorte.

During closing arguments, LaPorte County Deputy Prosecutor Julianne Havens said the death occurred after the victim and his mother left the residence because the defendant started trashing the home.

She said the victim returned less than one hour later.

Havens said exactly what transpired between the two men was not clear, but the evidence indicates the defendant struck his angry brother “over and over and over again.”

When their mother did not return home, Gyle Delrio testified he and his brother got into a truck to search for her.