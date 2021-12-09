LaPorte mayor takes electric car for a spin

LAPORTE — It looks, drives and is just as roomy as other mid-sized cars that burn gasoline.
That’s what LaPorte Mayor Tom Dermody and other city officials are learning about an electric car being tried out for the past week. The car has even been on police patrols for the past week.
Dermody began using the four-door car on Wednesday on his work-related runs for the next couple of days.
He said the only difference was the electric car runs much quieter than traditional vehicles.
“It moves quickly. Fast,” Dermody said during a test run.
The electric 2020 Nissan LEAF is on loan from Crown Point-based South Shore Clean Cities, Inc.
The organization, which promotes the use of alternative fuels and other earth friendly practices, is allowing a select number of municipalities throughout northern Indiana to use the car for two weeks.
SSCC Project Manager Ryan Lisek said the idea is to start changing public perception that electric vehicles lack the power, size and luxury of cars and trucks burning fossil fuel.
The car in LaPorte, for example, appeared to be the spitting image of a similar sized gas-powered vehicle inside and out.
“It’s going to change the way Americans are going to start thinking about electric vehicles,” he said.
LaPorte Police Chief Paul Brettin said the car definitely has the horse power required for police work.
He said a slightly larger model with room to accommodate people arrested would probably be needed for patrols, but he can see the not-too-distant future. That's his observation from just his brief time behind the wheel.
“The wave’s coming. It’s going to happen,” Brettin said.
He said the car was parked outside in the cold for hours and didn't have to warm up before generating heat through the vents in the dashboard.
Sarah Nimetz, the city’s Sustainability Program Manager, said the car travels up to 200 miles on a full battery charge.
The battery can be plugged into an electrical outlet at home just like a television set or some other appliance.
Nimetz said it takes about 10 hours for a low battery to be fully charged in a 110 volt outlet, but just a half hour or so at an electric vehicle charging station.
She said the car has been impressive enough that the city might buy several electric vehicles. The sticker price for the car is about $36,000.
However, Nimetz said it could cost less in the long run because there's no need to buy gasoline.
She said electric vehicles also are known for requiring less maintenance.
All public transportation buses in LaPorte already run on cleaner burning propane and the waste water treatment plant operates on solar energy.
In addition, Nimetz said the largest sources of greenhouse gas emissions locally were recently identified.
She said most emissions in LaPorte come from the commercial and industrial sectors followed by residential and transportation related sources.
Nimetz said the findings will allow the city to make the most positive impact it can on climate change by developing and implementing strategies that work best here.
Dermody said the city is doing other research in areas like water flow and tree canopies to further contribute in the fight against global warming.
“We’re constantly looking at new ways to do things. This is no longer the LaPorte of old,” he said.