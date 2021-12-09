LaPorte mayor takes electric car for a spin

“It’s going to change the way Americans are going to start thinking about electric vehicles,” he said.

LaPorte Police Chief Paul Brettin said the car definitely has the horse power required for police work.

He said a slightly larger model with room to accommodate people arrested would probably be needed for patrols, but he can see the not-too-distant future. That's his observation from just his brief time behind the wheel.

“The wave’s coming. It’s going to happen,” Brettin said.

He said the car was parked outside in the cold for hours and didn't have to warm up before generating heat through the vents in the dashboard.

Sarah Nimetz, the city’s Sustainability Program Manager, said the car travels up to 200 miles on a full battery charge.

The battery can be plugged into an electrical outlet at home just like a television set or some other appliance.

Nimetz said it takes about 10 hours for a low battery to be fully charged in a 110 volt outlet, but just a half hour or so at an electric vehicle charging station.