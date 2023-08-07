A LaPorte native was an early pioneer in podcasting and has reached an international audience with daily motivational audio show.

J.B. Glossinger has reached millions of listeners worldwide with his MorningCoach podcast, which aims to give entrepreneurs and other listeners a positive way to start the day. Glossinger, who went to LaPorte and New Prairie high schools before going on to earn a master's degree in business administration and a doctorate in metaphysics, recently reached the 5,000-episode milestone.

"Reaching episode 5,000 is proof that the world needs positive change. MorningCoach would not have been able to reach this milestone without the support of our listeners from over 100 countries and our talented hard-working production team," Glossinger said. "It is a humbling feeling for me to hear the wonderful testimonials and endearing feedback from listeners who have been positively influenced by our programs."

The motivational speaker founded the MorningCoach personal development podcast 18 years ago in 2005 at a time when podcasts were relatively rare and people still listened to them mainly on their iPods - hence the name podcast.

"I left corporate America. I had a great job but traveling wasn't my thing. I thought I could be a motivational speaker and wrote a book, which totally failed," he said. "I think I sold three copies, and one of them was to my mom. It was terrible. It was horrible. I was thinking about what I was going to do and then someone suggested something in audio."

MorningCoach started with a free conference call in an area of MySpace and AltaVista before podcasting came out.

He's sought to provide consistent daily motivation to listeners, guiding and supporting their efforts to improve their lives. He wanted to inject daily positive energy into the world.

The MorningCoach podcast reached No. 1 in the iTunes health category after three weeks at a time when there was less competition and also was rated among the top 20 podcasts in the world early on, before podcasting exploded as a medium.

"There weren't that many podcasts at the time. They featured it for the new year and I just killed it," he said. "I got 40,000 downloads."

The show grew in popularity over the years but the advertising market wasn't there yet, so Glossinger started charging in 2009 to make money from it. It's now free on Mondays and available daily to paid subscribers.

"It's my stories of personal growth," he said. "I've developed a lot as a human being over the last 18 years and I want to share that with my listeners."

The subscription model has given him the freedom to talk about what he wants without worrying about the vicissitudes of the advertising market.

"It's allowed me to be authentic and real. I don't have to worry about the metrics," he said.

He's amassed millions of downloads. He suggests ways listeners can turn their passions and expertise into ways to make money, giving them more freedom in life.

"I have a PhD in metaphysics so it also gets into the woo-woo stuff. But it's practical in terms of building a professional career. It's a solid morning routine on how to build your business, how to be entrepreneurial. I deal with a lot of entrepreneurs and those types of people. I was an influencer before that was a term."

Glossinger has amassed hundreds of thousands of followers on social media.

"I want to inspire listeners to opt for a lifestyle that brings them peace, joy and happiness," he said. "I'm a jazz guy. I believe in going with the flow. Most successful people work really hard, maybe in a marathon for 80 hours a week for months so they can take time off later to spend with the family. I don't believe in work-life balance. I believe in going with the flow. But I encourage people to think through how do I make money. In the old school days, you'd work in a factory. Now there are creative, different ways to make money and live life."

He advocates for an "intelligent life design," one of the concepts he often discusses on the podcast.

"There's something people enjoy or are passionate about or love about their jobs," he said. "But they may not love their jobs and are not happy with that life."

He encourages his listeners to read recommended books for further study and to embrace the chaos. He never worries about running out of material because there's always news, personal anecdotes and "something happening."

"I've had somebody's father listening to me while they were kids and now they're listening to me as a second generation," he said. "Kids who were listening with their mothers at six or seven are now listening with their kids."

He's also an actual coach who's coached football and baseball.

"It's very similar," he said. "You have to make sure people have someone to lean on. They need a little kick in the butt. A locker room is where people of every race and every background come together to fight battles together. The whole world needs a football locker room."

Podcasts have exploded in popularity since he started and perhaps even oversaturated the market, making it harder for new voices to break through, he said.

"If I had any advice it would be to stick with it," he said. "About 90% of podcasts never get past 10 episodes. You need to focus on getting out there and getting an audience."

For more information or to tune in, visit www.MorningCoach.com.