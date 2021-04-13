LaPorte offers drive-up COVID vaccinations

LAPORTE — A drive-up COVID-19 vaccination clinic was set set up Tuesday morning in the parking lot of Maple Lane Mall and many took advantage of being able to inoculated without stepping out of their cars.

The clinic, operated by the Federal Emergency Management Agency with help from the Indiana State Department of Health,is in the parking lot of on Ind. 2.

It's open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Saturday and is administering the Pfizer vaccine. Reservations are preferred but drive-up patients are accepted.

Gina Sainato, 53, of Valparaiso made the drive to LaPorte so her 16-year-old daughter could be vaccinated.

“We heard that it was fast and convenient and that everyone was really nice and they were right,” she said.

Sainato said she was vaccinated in July but her daughter, Sophia, became eligible recently once the age limit in the state was lowered to 16.

People being vaccinated reported it took just a couple of minutes to receive their shots once pulling up.

They had to remain in their vehicles for 15 minutes to make sure there were no side effects before pulling away.