LaPorte offers drive-up service for bill payment

LAPORTE — LaPorte residents will soon be able to drive up to City Hall and pay their water bills using vacuum-drawn tubes.
Clerk-Treasurer Courtney Parthun said the drive-up service is another way of keeping people safe during the pandemic, especially once City Hall at some point reopens to the public.
“It will minimize foot traffic,” she said.
Parthun said the $35,000 cost of the system like the ones used at banks will be covered by federal COVID-19 relief dollars.
A drive-up lane will be created on the east side of the building.
During normal business hours, residents can place their water bill payments inside a tube and speak to a city employee whose face will appear on a monitor.
The worker on the inside will receive the tube delivered back and forth in a vacuum line.
Parthun said the service can also be used for things like exchanging city documents requiring a signature.
She hopes the system, approved recently by the Board of Public Works and Safety, is up and running by no later than October.
The city is also upgrading its digital system for making online utility bill payments easier and adding the push button option of paying bills on the phone around the clock.
Payment drop boxes outside City Hall will be made larger and more secure.
Parthun said City Hall will reopen by appointment only at first, but it's not certain when that will happen because of the pandemic.
In the meantime, “we’ve had to look at different ways to conduct business,” she said.
