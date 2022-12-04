LaPorte on pace for growth

LAPORTE — A lot has been accomplished, but there’s more work to do for making LaPorte "the place to be."

That’s was the main theme of Mayor Tom Dermody's State of the City speech Thursday night at the Civic Auditorium.

“We’re going to continue to move this community forward. Develop. Shake things up. I’m just excited to be partners with all of you to make sure it happens,” he said.

Since becoming mayor in 2020, Dermody has focused on job creation and plans to develop new housing for all income levels.

He wants the city to become a destination.

Dermody’s goal is to raise the city’s stagnant population of about 22,000 to 30,000 by 2030.

The new housing includes The Banks, featuring close to 200 recently completed resort-type apartments; and Whispering Meadows, a subdivision with dozens of more houses going up.

There’s also Maple Commons, 701 Maple Ave.

The former crime-plagued 50-unit apartment building downtown underwent an extensive remodeling and reopened under new ownership early this year.

“There been not one police or fire call at that building,” he said.

Dermody said construction could happen next year at Beechwood Lakes, a development on paper where condos, townhomes and single-family residences are planned on 55 acres next to Beechwood Golf Course.

He reported progress in the effort to have affordable homes built on the site of the former Tibma Bakery cleared in 2020 on Woodward Street and an undeveloped parcel on 18th Street near Kesling Middle School.

Dermody also said efforts are ongoing to annex the 39 North Conservancy District, another part of his growth strategy.

The district near the Indiana Toll Road has seen considerable industrial and residential growth since forming two decades ago, but it has developed a problem with maintaining consistent water pressure.

Dermody said the city is offering to pay for the expensive repairs in exchange for permission to annex.

Another plus this year is access to high-speed internet everywhere in the city. A public-private partnership and $15 million investment by provider Surf Internet made possible the laying of additional fiber, he said.

His administration has also worked to improve quality of life to help draw more businesses and residents.

Dermody said he expects the city to receive Quiet Zone designation from the federal government next year to keep freight trains from blowing their whistles as they approach crossings.

He emphasized the need to construct a truck route around the downtown, saying more people will come downtown if fewer heavy trucks rumble through.

However, there’s been considerable resistance to the idea from residents close to the proposed thoroughfare and the LaPorte County commissioners.

“These aren’t easy decisions, but they are the decisions that have to be made for the future of our community,” he said.