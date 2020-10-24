LaPorte opens new fire station

LAPORTE — It seems like the stars lined up for construction of a sorely needed new fire station in LaPorte.

Fire Chief Andy Snyder said the $1.7 million facility at 710 Daytona St. was largely made possible when the cost, thanks to creative engineering, was slashed by more than half the original estimate.

He said the new fire station built mostly from steel also sits on a four-acre parcel the Indiana Department of Transportation donated to the city in 2008.

INDOT left the site when it moved its LaPorte District headquarters to the southern edge of the city at 315 E. Boyd Blvd.

Also helping was the $375,000 a developer recently paid to tear down the old fire station on the city’s east side and replace it with a Popeye’s restaurant.

“All of these things together solidified that we have a win-win situation,” Snyder said.

The fire station recently put into service was dedicated last month when Snyder, along with Mayor Tom Dermody and former Mayor Mark Krentz, helped unscrew two hoses stretched in front of the building.