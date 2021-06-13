LaPorte wants to put some snap in traffic light design

LAPORTE — A system of traffic lights held up by cables is not the vision for a pedestrian friendly downtown officials are working hard to create in LaPorte.

So Mayor Tom Dermody wants ideas from the public on how the new traffic lights being installed by the Indiana Department of Transportation can be more aesthetically pleasing.

“This was an agreement made before I was in office. We understand it and we’re going to make the best of it,” Dermody said.

INDOT spokesman Adam Parkhouse said new traffic signals are part of the upcoming resurfacing of Ind. 2 in the downtown.

New traffic signal poles taller and larger in diameter than the existing ones are being installed.

Eventually, new signal lights will hang from cables stretched from new poles at every downtown intersection.

Traffic signals downtown are presently attached to mast arms extending out from the poles.

Parkhouse said he understands why the mayor’s office prefers a design similar to what’s in place now but a last-minute change in the project would be too costly and time-consuming.