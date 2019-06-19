LAPORTE — The Indiana Division of the Izaak Walton League of America recently named Nicole Messacar, of LaPorte, the winner of the Jane Dustin Water Quality Award.
The award is given to a member or nonmember who does the most in promoting clean water, according to a news release.
"I was just very humbled by it," Messacar said. "I've gotten awards before - here and there - but the Izaak Walton League is kind of a special group for me... what they do really aligns with my philosophy on water conservation."
Messacar has been the education coordinator for the LaPorte County Soil and Water Conservation District for 12 years. Growing up in Michigan City, her family spent a lot of time boating and fishing, which sparked her passion for conservation.
She said her job title is pretty broad as it covers directly working with students in programs or working with teachers "to help get environmental education into their classrooms."
In 2018, Messacar was presented with the Expert Award for Environmental Education by the Urban Waters Learning Network, a nonprofit sponsored by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.
Messacar organizes the three-week Trail Creek Week, which she calls her "vision and brainchild." Trail Creek Week teaches elementary to high school students about waterways, water quality and natural history.
Trail Creek Week gives kids the opportunity to canoe with experienced educators in 22-foot, handmade canoes from Minneapolis.
"It is really rewarding," Messacar said. "It's a lot of fun. I'm never bored...it's a lot of variability in what I do."
Messacar also organized the annual Kankakee River Days, where 150 yuongsters get a chance to canoe the Kankakee every day. While some youngsters are out on the river, the rest visit education stations that include the Izaak Walton League’s Clean Water Challenge, Canoe and Kayak Safety, Natural History and Natural Area Management.
"I think people just really need (environment education)," Messacar said. "Even though, over the years, I think we've gotten a little more savvy and sophisticated with what we know about ecology and stuff, but there's still so much people still don't know."
Messacar's work got 3,500 youngsters out on NWI waterways in the Lake Michigan watershed and 2,000 out on the Kankakee River in 2018, according to the league. To her, being outside and enjoying nature is the best part of the job.
"Usually standing in a river is kind of my favorite place to be... in a pair of waders, in a river," Messacar said. "I'm really lucky that someone pays me to be able to do that."
As the Indiana Department of Environmental Management Hoosier Riverwatch Trainer for LaPorte County, Messacar trains volunteers to monitor local streams. In collaboration with local educators, she formed the Michigan City Wolves Environmental Restoration Team in 2016. This program includes hands-on service learning for high school students working to restore Michigan City Municipal Parks along Trail Creek. The students plant native vegetation, monitor water quality and pick up litter along the creek and in the parks.
"I'm never running out of people to educate," Messacar said. "The job's not done yet."