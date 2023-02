LAPORTE COUNTY — One person is dead after they ran their vehicle off the road and hit a semi-trailer Thursday on Interstate 94, Indiana State Police said.

Police were called at 10:08 p.m. to the scene of the two-vehicle crash approximately two miles west of Exit 40 to LaPorte and Michigan City.

A BMW driver was traveling east when the vehicle ran off the road for reasons unknown to investigators. The BMW subsequently struck the rear of a 2021 Volvo semi-tractor pulling one trailer that was parked on the outside shoulder.

The driver of the BMW was declared dead at the scene, state police said. The driver of the Volvo was uninjured. The right two lanes of I-94 near the area were closed for about 2½ hours for scene investigation and vehicle removal.

The name of the deceased is being withheld until the family can be notified, state police said.

