1 man killed, 1 man flown to trauma center after stabbing

LaPorte County Sheriff's Department stock

A person associated with the incident is currently in custody at the LaPorte County Jail. 

MICHIANA SHORES —  One man was killed and another was flown to a regional trauma center after a stabbing in Michiana Shores Thursday morning, according to the LaPorte County Sheriff's Office.

Just after 9:20 a.m., Thursday, LaPorte County Sheriff Deputy Justin Phillips met Long Beach police at a residence in the 300 block of Groveland Trail, in rural Michiana Shores. Upon arrival, Long Beach Police Marshal Mark Swistek told Phillips two men had been stabbed. 

A "person associated with the incident" had already been detained by Swistek, according to the sheriff's office.

Denis Earley, 64, died from his injuries. The sheriff's office said John Earley, 73, was taken to a nearby hospital and later flown to a regional trauma center.

The suspect detained at the residence was in the LaPorte County Jail as of Thursday night. The sheriff's office said the suspect's identity is being withheld at this time. 

A probable cause affidavit has been submitted to the LaPorte County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office for review. 

The sheriff's office said the investigation is ongoing. 

