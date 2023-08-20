Three family farms in LaPorte County were among 103 statewide recognized for their longstanding commitment to agriculture.

Each was presented the Hoosier Homestead Award during a ceremony at the Indiana State Fair led by Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch and Indiana State Department of Agriculture Director Don Lamb.

The LaPorte farms won centennial awards. They included the Kovas farm, dating to 1920; the Mrozinski farm, dating to 1881; and the Fischer farm, dating to 1923.

“The Hoosier Homestead ceremony is always a highlight of the Indiana State Fair for me,” said Crouch, who serves as the state's Secretary of Agriculture and Rural Development. “Celebrating these longstanding farming families and their ancestors for their work and commitment to our state and Indiana agriculture is a true honor.”

To be named a Hoosier Homestead, farms must be owned by the same family for more than 100 consecutive years, and consist of 20 acres or more or produce more than $1,000 in agricultural products per year.

Based on the age of the farm, families are eligible for three different distinctions of the Hoosier Homestead Award: the Centennial award for 100 years, Sesquicentennial award for 150 years or Bicentennial award for 200 years of ownership.

Three Indiana farms received the Bicentennial award for 200 years of continuous ownership: the Craig/Day family from Lawrence County, the Harry Goss Dow & Bessie M. Dow family from Morgan County and the Wise/Hobbs family from Madison County.

“Keeping a farm operational for 100 years or more is no simple task,” Lamb said. “Each passing generation has certainly had to adapt and evolve their farming practices and techniques to ensure their farms continued success.”

Since the program's inception in 1976, over 6,100 families have received the award.