CLINTON TOWNSHIP — A man and woman were found dead in their vehicle early Friday morning after they drive off the roadway and hit a utility pole and a tree, the LaPorte County Sheriff's Office said.

Deputies were called at 3:52 a.m. to the 7400 west block of County Road 800 South for a single-vehicle crash where they found a 2002 Chevrolet pickup on a lawn on the north side of the roadway, Capt. Derek Allen said.

Todd Williamson, 40, of Mill Creek, and Michelle Pacione, 34, of Union Mills, were pronounced dead on scene, Allen said.

Investigators determined the vehicle was traveling eastbound when the driver drove left of center, across the westbound lane, and traveled off the north side of the roadway. The vehicle collided with a utility pole, continued on and struck a large tree before coming to rest, Allen said. Police do not know what set off the sequence of events.

Toxicology test results are pending. The crash investigation is ongoing, and no further information is being released at this time, Allen said.

