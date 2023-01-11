2 deputies promoted in LaPorte County

LAPORTE COUNTY — The LaPorte County sheriff's office promoted two deputies in the Courthouse Security Division that guards the courthouses in LaPorte and Michigan City, along with the Hiler and County Annex Building.

Mike Raymer was appointed to the rank of sergeant, an opening that became available because of Vern Hohnke’s recent retirement. Jon Keene was promoted to corporal as the result of an expansion of personnel at the Courthouse Security Division.

Raymer has served the LaPorte County sheriff's office for 31 years. He's a graduate of Peru High School and Vincennes University, from which he earned an associate degree in law enforcement in 1991. He was originally hired as a jail deputy that year.

He was later transferred to the Patrol Division, graduated from the Indiana Law Enforcement Academy and went to the Criminal Investigations Division, where he served as a detective for 14 years. He retired in 2020 but moved to a position in the Courthouse Security Division.

In his new role, he will oversee the daily operations of Courthouse Security.

Keene has served the LaPorte County sheriff's office for 32 years. He graduated from LaPorte High School and then Vincennes University. Keene served as an Indiana trooper from 1984 to 1991, when he transferred to the LaPorte County sheriff's office as a patrol deputy. He rose through the ranks, eventually becoming Day Shift Patrol commander. He retired in fall 2018 and will now help oversee courthouse security's daily operations.

“Congratulations to Sergeant Raymer and Corporal Keene on their recent promotions," Maj. Patrick G. Cicero said. "Along with a tremendous amount of law enforcement experience, both gentlemen are humble and passionate about the security of the buildings and the safety of county employees."

