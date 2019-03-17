Purdue Northwest hosted the 11th annual Senior Academic Super Bowl Invitational competition with students from throughout Northwest Indiana competing earlier this month on the Westville campus.
“PNW is proud to welcome scholars for this round which we hope will prepare the teams for state competition,” said Dr. Karen Bishop-Morris, who welcomed the Porter County teams at the James Dworkin Student Services & Activities Center on the Westville campus.
The first night of Academic Super Bowl competition included teams from all nine Porter County public high schools: Boone Grove High School, Chesterton High School, Hebron High School, Kouts High School, Morgan Township High School, Portage High School, Valparaiso High School, Washington Township High School and Wheeler High School.
The team of students from Boone Grove High School placed first overall. Chesterton High School took second place and Valparaiso High School took third.
The following night included teams from greater LaPorte County. Participating schools were from Elkhart Christian Academy; Home Scholars from Porter and LaPorte counties; LaCrosse High School; LaPorte High School; Marquette Catholic High School; New Prairie High School; North White High School and South Central High School.
The second night concluded with Home Scholars taking first place, North White High School in second and South Central High School in third place.
The competition theme was “The Fertile Crescent” with students competing in six subject areas – math, English, science, fine arts, social studies and interdisciplinary.
The Porter County winners in each round were:
Science – first – Kouts; second – Morgan Township; third – Chesterton
English – first – Boone Grove; second – Morgan Township; third – Valparaiso
Fine Arts – first – Boone Grove; second – Kouts; third – Chesterton
Social Studies – first – Washington Township; second – Boone Grove; third – Hebron
Math – first – Washington; second – Valparaiso; third – Chesterton
Interdisciplinary – first –Boone Grove; second – Valparaiso; third – Chesterton
The LaPorte County winners in each round were:
Science – first – Home Scholars; second – New Prairie High School; third – LaPorte High School
English – first – Home Scholars; second – Elkhart Christian Academy; third – Marquette Catholic High School
Fine Arts – first – Home Scholars; second –South Central High School; third – North White High School
Social Studies – first – Home Scholars; second – South Central High School; third – Marquette Catholic High School
Mathematics – first – North White High School; second – LaCrosse High School; third – Elkhart Christian Academy; Interdisciplinary – first –Home Scholars; second –Elkhart Christian Academy; third – LaCrosse High School