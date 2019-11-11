LAPORTE — A traffic accident involving a U.S. Postal Service delivery truck occurred this morning outside LaPorte.
LaPorte County Police Officer Dallas Smythe said at least two people were taken by ambulance from the scene with unknown injuries.
The crash happened before 8 a.m. on U.S 35 north of Schultz Road.
The accident also involved an SUV which came to rest with its front end against the passenger side of the mail carrier truck.
Some of the mail and packages in the truck wound up on the snow-covered ground beside the highway.
Traffic in both directions was backed up, with travel restrictions in place until the accident scene was cleaned up.