Accord reached in LaPorte flood concerns; commissioners approve drain construction

LAPORTE — A middle ground has been reached between residents of a LaPorte area subdivision plagued by years of flooding and property owners downstream concerned the solution will leave their yards and farm fields in higher water.

The LaPorte County Commissioners earlier this month approved starting construction of a gravity drain aimed at lowering the water table at Meadowview Estates, between LaPorte and Kingsbury.

However, the commissioners also ordered that the project be stopped when it is halfway completed to make sure the amount of water coming out won’t add to flooding problems downstream.

The gravity drain will consist of burying a 30-inch diameter pipe seven feet in the ground to take in strictly groundwater. The pipe will be extended 1,000 feet to empty into Kingsbury Creek, said LaPorte County Surveyor Tony Hendricks.

He and other drainage experts assured landowners downstream that the volume of water filtering into the pipe will not be enough to worsen the occasional flooding occurring in their fields and yards.

The creek and surrounding area is a designated wetland.

Because of the time it takes for stormwater to seep into the ground, Hendricks said, the drainage system will accept and release water slowly into the creek so it doesn’t further run over its banks.

“Even if there’s a horrendous storm, it will take a long time for this to percolate into the system we’re installing,” he said.

Hendricks also said he was confident the 30-inch pipe will never reach capacity — not even when the drain is first opened to start lowering the water table.

Initially farmers, believing the pipe would carry stormwater, feared a negative impact on the water quality of the spring-fed creek.

Hendricks assured them only groundwater would go into the pipe, and stormwater, after filtering into the ground, would be clean once entering the system.

Downstream property owners seemed less skeptical about the plans, especially when Hendricks said the pipe can be plugged if the amount of water going into the drain is above projections.

“If it all is wrong and everyone is completely wrong, it can be stopped,” Hendricks said.

Opponents asked the commissioners to reconsider their approval of the $1.3 million drain.

The project has been years in the making for residents operating sump pumps continuously year-round to keep the water table from pushing up through their basement floors.

Officials said the Indiana Department of Environmental Management has approved the permit for construction of the drain.

