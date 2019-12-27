LAPORTE COUNTY — A LaPorte County teen is the driving force behind an effort to make safer a stretch of U.S. 30 where her father was killed.
Elle Kimmel, 16, is spearheading the push to make improvements at the intersection of U.S. 30 and County Road 600 West.
The South Central High School junior has met with Indiana Department of Transportation officials and state Rep. Jim Pressel, R-Rolling Prairie, and plans are already in the discussion stage to make improvements.
“I just want to definitely change it, to make it safer for everyone so they don’t have to worry anymore,” Elle said.
Elle made a persuasive speech in her classroom earlier this month that has sparked the interest of state officials, including Pressel.
Pressel said he was impressed with her fact-filled speech and set up a private meeting with Elle and an INDOT engineer last week to discuss options.
"They're researching and determining what's feasible and what's not," Pressel said.
"She did her research and is going about it in the right way. I'm encouraged by what she'd doing through her due diligence."
He said there has been talk for nearly five years about making improvements to that stretch of U.S. 30.
"They're more than willing to take a look at 600 West and see what makes sense," Pressel said.
Porter County Commissioner Jim Biggs said he has known the Kimmel family, including Elle's mom, June Spoa-Kimmel, and younger brother, Zak Kimmel, for a number of years.
"The mom has done a great job raising the two kids," Biggs said.
He said the accident involving the kids' dad, Richard Kimmel, occurred Feb. 26, 2007.
Richard's car slid on icy roads and was hit by a semi during a winter storm.
In that moment, 4-year-old Elle lost her father. Her younger brother was only 18 months.
South Central High School Principal Ben Anderson said Elle gave "a very impactful speech."
"It's a tough intersection to cross because of the amount and speed of the traffic. She brings up valid concerns, and (officials) agree something needs to be done. She's fighting the good fight," Anderson said.
Elle, who also is heading up a petition, said she currently is on her way to having 1,800 signatures of those who have joined her in her fight to make improvements.
"I just don't want this to happen to any other family," she said.
Elle, whose research included interviewing members of the LaPorte County Sheriff Department and gathering statistics, said she offered several options to improve safety.
"There just needs to be safety at that intersection. ... It needs to be safer to prevent accidents. My goal is a stoplight, but anything to bring attention will be good," she said.
Spoa-Kimmel said she approached officials several years ago after her husband was killed, and INDOT did a traffic study that proved inconclusive. No plan moved forward.
She said when she heard her daughter's classroom speech, Spoa-Kimmel was amazed.
"I prayed," she said. "I hoped she didn't hit a brick wall like me."