LAPORTE — Prosecutor Sean Fagan is suing the Board of County Commissioners in LaPorte Circuit Court in an effort to gain access to the email records of his predecessor stored on county-owned servers.

The suit was filed June 2 on behalf of Fagan by the Indiana attorney general's office. Attorney General Todd Rokita has turned the case over to an attorney from the Terre Haute-based Bopp Law Firm, with which the attorney general's office has a contract to assist it in various legal matters.

The lawsuit comes after the county commissioners were warned that legal action was imminent if they continued to deny Fagan's request for the emails of former Prosecutor John Lake and several members of his staff. The lawsuit says the emails are needed to close any gaps in information on cases Fagan inherited from his predecessor.

According to the lawsuit, information that might be important to a case could come from a wide range of emails, such as those detailing talks with victims and opposing counsel or communications between deputy prosecutors on strategy.

Citing state statute, the lawsuit says that even though the emails are on a county server, they’re owned by whoever is prosecutor, and the commissioners have no authority to deny access to them by the prosecutor, who is a judicial officer of the state. The lawsuit claims that failure to comply with a prosecutor’s request for emails from the office, under Indiana law, constitutes official misconduct, a Level 6 felony.

Commissioners Connie Gramarossa and Rich Mrozinski have stood their ground in repeatedly denying Fagan’s request, which was first made Jan. 5. The last denial was April 5, when the two again ignored the advice of their legal counsel and a written demand from Rokita to turn over the emails.

Andrew B. Jones has since been replaced as county attorney by Scott Pejic, who chose to not comment on a pending legal matter.

Mrozinski also chose to not comment; attempts to reach Gramarossa were unsuccessful.

Gramarossa, though, previously agreed to give Fagan the emails he needs from last year on specific cases to protect county employees from having their privacy violated if total access were given to the server.

However, the lawsuit says a prosecutor cannot know which emails to request unless all are opened in advance to see which ones might be helpful to a case.

Mrozinski has repeatedly said that Fagan is out to conduct a political witch hunt.

Commissioner Joe Haney, saying the law is obviously on Fagan’s side, has consistently voted to grant his request. He said the cost of the lawsuit for taxpayers is estimated above $10,000 and could easily rise into six figures.

“The actions of commissioners Gramarossa and Mrozinski are absolutely reckless,” he said.

The lawsuit is asking that Fagan be given all of the emails he requested, along with a declaratory judgment that the emails were unlawfully withheld. A forensic audit of the server is also sought from the court to determine whether any emails have been deleted and, if so, who had access to the emails.

Lake responded to the lawsuit July 13 with a motion in LaPorte Circuit Court to intervene as a defendant in the lawsuit. In his motion, Lake said he has an “unconditional right” under state law to intervene and wants to do so he can argue his case on why Fagan is not entitled to all of his emails during his last year as prosecutor.

If allowed to intervene, he will join the LaPorte County commissioners as defendants in the lawsuit.

In his motion, Lake said he is allow to keep confidential emails he described as “personal records” and prevent them from being “wrongfully disclosed.”

Lake said personal records under state statute are excluded from what a former prosecutor must transfer to a successor. He also claimed that some of the emails sought by Fagan are protected from disclosure under attorney-client privilege and federal right to privacy laws.

Lake said he would be harmed if his personal records, in the form of emails including those of current and former employees in the prosecutor’s office, are disclosed to Fagan, who doesn’t need such records in his capacity to uphold the law.

“These personal records do not relate to or have an effect upon the carrying out of the constitutional, statutory or other official duties of the Prosecuting Attorney,” Lake stated in his motion to intervene.

In his motion, Lake also said not allowing him to intervene will impede his ability to rightfully protect the release of his personal records.

He also revealed his intent to file a separate lawsuit to keep the emails confidential if the court were to grant Fagan “unfettered access” to them.