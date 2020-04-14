Animal shelter helps pet owners facing financial hardships from COVID-19

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

LAPORTE — The LaPorte County Small Animal Shelters is helping pet owners who might be facing financial hardships because of the COVID-19 outbreak.

It's buying food and other pet necessities for animal owners and even covering minor medical costs.

"Anybody who needs help with dog food, cat food, cat litter — we are more than happy to help,” said Jane Bernard, director of the shelter at 2855 W. Ind. 2 next to the LaPorte County Fairgrounds.

The effort is being funded with a $5,000 emergency grant awarded three weeks ago by the Healthcare Foundation of LaPorte.

Bernard said just a couple of pets, including a Labrador puppy, have been taken to the shelter by owners no longer able to afford the animals.

She’s not sure what to expect in the coming days, but some animals were moved to other shelters to free up space in case it’s needed.

“Let’s hope it doesn’t get to that point,” she said.

Presently, the shelter is open to the public by appointment only because of the social distancing requirements imposed by the governor.