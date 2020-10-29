'Anonymous' Trump administration insider and critic is LaPorte High School graduate

LAPORTE — The "Anonymous" author of a 2018 New York Times opinion column, and later a book, sharply criticizing Republican President Donald Trump's leadership is the 2006 valedictorian of LaPorte High School.

Miles Taylor, the former chief of staff to Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen, admitted he secretly wrote the article and book that proclaimed he was part of the "resistance" working inside the Trump administration to halt the president's worst schemes.

Trump described the author as treasonous.

In unmasking himself, Taylor explained his intent was to show Trump "is a man without character," whose "personal defects have resulted in leadership failures so significant that they can be measured in lost American lives."

He said he also wanted to caution American voters that as bad as Trump administration publicly appears, inside it's even worse.

"Trump has been exactly what we conservatives always said government should NOT be: expansive, wasteful, arbitrary, unpredictable, and prone to abuses of power," Taylor said.