LAPORTE — Another deadline has been set over what appears to be a contested plan to annex the 39 North Conservancy District outside LaPorte.

LaPorte Mayor Tom Dermody has set a June 30 deadline for the district to sign a Memorandum of Understanding over the city’s intentions to annex more than 900 acres of partially developed ground along Ind. 39 from Severs Road to the Indiana Toll Road.

Dermody said the next steps will be decided if the district board fails to meet the deadline.

He said he established the deadline recently after his repeated attempts failed to get conservancy district board members to return to the negotiating table.

Dermody also said playing a role in his decision was a post on social media containing the names of every district property owner who signed a petition requesting annexation.

He said the post was made after the city responded to a public information request from the district to release the names.

“It’s clear in my opinion that the only reason they wanted these names was to shame the individuals who signed,” he said.

The city started moving forward in the process after obtaining the signatures of 57% of property owners in the district wanting to be annexed.

Dermody vowed to back away from annexation and focus on other much-needed projects if property owners did not sign the petition by May 31.

Under state law, the signatures of 51% of property owners wanting to be annexed is required to move forward.

In previous discussions, the city agreed to compensate the district $2 million for the water and sewer lines property owners in the conservancy had installed for about $4 million over 20 years ago.

The city provides water and sewage treatment in the district.

As hoped, the infrastructure brought a considerable amount of new industry and higher end housing to the district.

More growth cannot occur, though, unless lines larger in diameter and a water tower are installed to meet demand for water from new customers.

The district could finance the estimated $10 million in necessary improvements on the backs of property owners.

If allowed to annex, the city has promised to pay all costs and compensate property owners for their investment in the infrastructure with credits on their water and sewer bills.

Dermody said homestead land owners would also see a reduction in their property taxes.

Shaw Friedman, attorney for the 39 North Conservancy District, said he doesn’t know why the deadline was set because the board decided a month ago not to resume talks unless given a copy of the city’s fiscal plan for servicing the district.

The board also wants to know in writing from the state whether it’s legal to compensate property owners with credits on their utility bills.

Friedman said the fiscal plan was recently handed over, but remains under review by the district’s financial advisor.

“We’re also wondering how the city intends to pay for all of the promised improvements without raising taxes on city and districts residents,” he said.

Additionally, he said no answer has been provided yet on the legality of the city’s proposed method of compensating property owners.

“We still don’t have that,” he said.

Friedman said there is no way the deadline is going to be met because of the still resolved uncertainties.

“The city needs to stop imposing ultimatums and negotiate in good faith,” he said.

Friedman denied he or any board member posted the names of the property owners on the petition.

“It simply didn’t happen,” he said.

He did say whoever did it, though, posted a public document.

Friedman said he warned the city not to pursue annexation because of the immense friction such an effort can generate.

Instead, Friedman said he urged the city to negotiate a new water agreement with the district that addresses improvements to the infrastructure.