Attorney hopes to unseat Bohacek in 8th District Senate race

A longtime attorney is hoping to unseat incumbent Mike Bohacek in the Indiana State Senate District 8 race.

Gary Davis, 63, a Democrat, is running against Bohacek, a Republican nearing the end of his first four-year term.

Davis grew up in Michigan City and lives on a small northern LaPorte County farm.

Once a LaPorte County deputy prosecutor, Davis represents mostly clients seeking workman’s compensation benefits in Indiana and Social Security disability payments.

Davis said his top priority is more money for underfunded schools.

He said Indiana teachers are among the lowest paid in the nation and the amount of money per student in the state is close to the bottom.

“It’s just gotten worse. We have to change it,” Davis said.

Worker protections pushed

Davis said he would also push to increase pay for workers in the state where the minimum wage remains at $7.25 per hour.

He also wants to boost workman’s compensation benefits and give protections to workers let go from their jobs.