Body of Lake Michigan drowning victim recovered

MICHIANA, Mich. — The body of a man presumed drowned in Lake Michigan was recovered Tuesday.

Wade Ameiss, 24, of Villa Ridge, Missouri, was last seen June 30 at the municipal beach in New Buffalo.

His body washed up a few miles to the west at the beach in the Village of Michiana on the Michigan side of the state line with Indiana.

New Buffalo Police Chief Rich Killips said the victim was a contractor who went to see Lake Michigan after finishing his work for the day.

He said the fully clothed man was wading in shallow water, but was grabbed by a rip current after venturing out to retrieve the hat that had blown off his head, he said.

“The undertow got the best of him,” Killips said.

There were strong northerly winds creating up to 6-foot-high waves at the time of his disappearance.

Killips said the search was kept primarily on boats and through the air.

He said the lake was still too choppy to send in divers whose vision would have been too restricted from the murky conditions.

