Boots on the Ground collects over 500 pairs of winter boots for Ukrainians

VALPARAISO — Businesses across LaPorte and Porter counties stepped up their donation game this holiday season for Ukrainians in need.

Boots on the Ground was created at the end of October by Valparaiso podiatrist Paul Sommer. After collaborating with businesses across Northwest Indiana, the organization successfully collected over 500 pairs of gently used and new winter boots that will be shipped to Ukraine.

“It was surprising. I didn’t expect this much of a response,” said Sommer, who has been a podiatrist for 30 years. “I was amazed that people went out and bought boots.”

Philips Ace Hardware of Valparaiso provided participating businesses with collection boxes for the month of November and beginning of December. Participation from local community members and businesses allowed 27 55-gallon bags to be filled with boots.

“I thought we’d receive boots in OK condition, but people dropped off brand new boots,” said Sommer. “I saw boots collected that were better than I’ve ever bought myself.”

Sommer decided to create Boots on the Ground after constantly hearing about Ukrainians who have been impacted by the ongoing conflict with Russia. Sommer generally participates in fundraisers each year but wanted to do something other than raise money this year.

Although only Valparaiso businesses originally joined forces with Boots on the Ground, it soon expanded across Portage, Chesterton and DeMotte. Sommer expressed gratitude toward the following businesses for having collection boxes: Perfection Medical Spa, Associated Pediatricians, Silcott Shoes, Extra Mile Fitness, First Christian Church, Philips Ace Hardware, Strack & Van Til in Valparaiso, The Connection Center, La Petite Academy, Portage Township YMCA and members from his podiatry office.

Winter boots were collected Dec. 10 by Mission To Ukraine and transported to Indianapolis, where they are waiting to be shipped to the organization’s office in Zhytomyr, Ukraine. The boots will arrive in Zhytomyr right around Christmas, said Steve Boles, executive director of Mission To Ukraine.

“Most people have been donating blankets, hats and mittens, as well as food and toys for children,” Boles said. “No one had thought of boots before Dr. Sommer had gotten a hold of us. We’re overjoyed.”

The amount of donations received is amazing, he said. Boles assumed a couple dozen pairs of used boots would be collected, but not over 500 pairs of mostly new ones. These boots will be helpful to Ukrainians without electricity, gas and heat, Boles said.

“The first set of boots will go to children with disabilities,” he said. “The second set will go to adults who are family members of the children or members of the Territorial Defense Unit.”

The Territorial Defense Unit in Ukraine is similar to a volunteer national guard, Boles said. Members of the unit have to supply their own uniforms and boots. Boles said these boots will help prevent frostbite when people have to trudge in cold mud while serving their country.

Sommer encourages people to visit “BOOTS ON THE GROUND” on Facebook to see the donated boots on Ukrainians’ feet once the shipment is received.

“This restored my positive attitude toward Ukraine,” he said. “It was a real humanity booster for me.”

