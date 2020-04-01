Boutique owner makes face masks for COVID-19 battle

LAPORTE — Before the COVID-19 outbreak hit, Patti Pierson made children's clothes for customers of her Pink Sheep Boutique in LaPorte.

Now she spends her time sewing face masks to help protect those on the front lines of the pandemic battle.

Granted, the masks are a bit unconventional. Because her clothing is for young people, the fabric features images of flowers, baseballs or Spiderman.

Each mask features a pocket for inserting a filter for added protection.

Pierson started making face masks for her sister, Casey Hahney, a respiratory therapist from Hobart. The sewing machine runs practically nonstop as she fills orders at no cost to health care workers.

She and a few helpers were up to 350 masks when Franciscan Health, learning of the effort, placed the most recent order on her Facebook page.

Her masks have already gone to LaPorte Hospital, the LaPorte Fire Department and other places like nursing homes.

Even medical facilities from Michigan and Nevada have received deliveries of her finished product, she said.